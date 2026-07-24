Why one of the world’s largest health databases matters

(Marketplace) – A new NIH database could help shape the future of medicine.

The National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program has released the world’s largest integrated health database, bringing together genetic information and health records from more than 747,000 people — 86% of which come from those historically underrepresented in biomedical research.

“Marketplace Morning Report” host Kimberly Adams spoke with Dr. Heidi Rehm, the chief genomics officer at Massachusetts General Hospital and an institute member at the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard, to discuss what this release means for the future of medicine. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation. (Read More)