Lisa Shaw Death: BBC Presenter Had Blood Clot After AstraZeneca Jab, Family Says

(The Guardian) – The award-winning BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw died in hospital after suffering blood clots following her AstraZeneca vaccination, her family has said. The 44-year-old, who was a well-known broadcaster in the north-east of England and had worked for BBC Radio Newcastle since 2015, developed severe headaches a week after having the jab and fell seriously ill a few days later, relatives said in a statement. (Read Full Article)