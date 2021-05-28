Texas Standoff Embodies US Battle Over COVID Vaccines

(Medscape) – There is an escalating fight between Houston Methodist Hospital and wary healthcare workers who say they don’t want to have to choose between their jobs and a vaccine that isn’t fully FDA approved. Houston Methodist made headlines in April when it told employees they would have to get vaccinated for COVID or be fired, becoming the first large health system in the United States to mandate COVID vaccinations. (Read Full Article)