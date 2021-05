COVID-19 Vaccines Effective for Cancer Patients, Study Finds

(UPI) – The COVID-19 vaccine works for people receiving treatment for cancer, even with a lower immune response than those without the disease, a study published Friday by JAMA Oncology found. Ninety percent of patients treated for cancer and given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tested positive for antibodies against the coronavirus two weeks after their second shot, the data showed. (Read Full Article)