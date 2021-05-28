Scientists Say They’ve Figured Out Why AstraZeneca and J&J’s Vaccines Can Cause Rare, Unusual Blood Clots

Vaccines that use mRNA technology, including Pfizer's and Moderna's, deliver the genetic material to the fluid part of the cell. Adenovirus-based vaccines, such as J&J's and AstraZeneca's, deliver it to the central part of the cell, called the nucleus, the scientists said in a study, which hasn't been scrutinised by other experts in a peer-review. According to the scientists, this is where the issue lies. While the harmless part of the virus is being made in the nucleus, bits of genetic material can break off, creating "mutant" proteins that leave the cell and travel around the body. Blood vessel walls respond to these proteins, which triggers blood clots, they said.