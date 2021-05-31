How Worried Should We Be About Blood Clots Linked to AstraZeneca, J&J Vaccines?

(Medscape) – International drug regulators have said the benefits of using COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca outweigh risks as they investigate reports of extremely rare, but potentially fatal blood clots. Several EU countries have restricted their use. Amid concerns that reports of rare side-effects could undermine vaccine confidence, experts have emphasised that clotting risks for both shots remain extremely low and the vaccines are highly effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths and severe disease. (Read Full Article)