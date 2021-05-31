Haiti: Child Malnutrition Surges Amid Pandemic and Crime, Unicef Says

(BBC) – Severe acute childhood malnutrition is expected to more than double this year in Haiti amid the pandemic, rising crime and low resources, Unicef says. More than 86,000 children under the age of five could be affected, compared to 41,000 last year, the UN agency said. Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas, and more than 60% of its population live in poverty. The country has suffered from decades of political and economic crises as well as several natural disasters. (Read Full Article)