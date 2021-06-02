Federal Gov’t Says Employers Can Offer Vaccine Incentives

(Politico) – Employers can offer incentives to their employees to get the coronavirus vaccine without running afoul of federal anti-discrimination law, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Friday. In an update of its Covid-19 guidance, the agency said employers may offer incentives to employees who provide documentation of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine outside of work, because requesting proof of vaccination “is not a disability-related inquiry” or an “unlawful request” under federal anti-discrimination laws. (Read Full Article)