Texas Hospital Workers Sue Over Vaccine Mandates

(Medscape) – A group of 117 people who work at the Houston Methodist Health System has filed a lawsuit against the medical center, objecting to its policy of requiring employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. Plaintiffs include Jennifer Bridges, RN, a medical-surgical nurse at the hospital who has become the public face and the voice of healthcare workers who object to mandatory vaccination, as well as Bob Nevens, the hospital’s director of corporate risk. (Read Full Article)