FDA Faces Critical Test with Alzheimer’s Drug Decision

(Axios) – The FDA will soon decide the fate of Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug. But there is one glaring issue — there is no conclusive evidence the drug effectively treats the crippling neurological disease. Why it matters: This will be one of the FDA’s most important decisions in years. The outcome will show whether the federal agency sides with the overwhelming scientific consensus that the drug isn’t proven to work, or with an industry and a patient population desperate for anything to be approved. (Read full Article)