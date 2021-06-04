The Pitfalls and Promise of Using Repurposed Drugs for COVID-19

(Medscape) – Even amid the expanding use of COVID-19 vaccines, clinicians can expect a steady stream of news in the months ahead about efforts to repurpose approved drugs as treatments for SARS-CoV-2 infections. But experts who spoke to Medscape Medical News caution that physicians and patients facing a deluge of treatment information should try to adhere to guidelines and good advice while avoiding the temptation of quick fixes, often fueled by misinformation. (Read Full Article)

