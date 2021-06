India Orders 300 Million Unapproved Covid Jabs

(BBC) – India has ordered 300 million doses of an unapproved coronavirus vaccine amid a devastating second wave. The unnamed vaccine from Indian firm Biological E is in Phase 3 trials, and had showed “promising results” in the first two phases, the federal government said in a statement. The $206m order is the first India has signed for a jab that has not received emergency approval. (Read Full Article)