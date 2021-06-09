The Complex Ethical Morass of COVID-19 Human Challenge Trials

(MedPage Today) – Two institutions in England have launched COVID-19 human challenge trials, which will deliberately infect participants with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Despite the approval of these trials by European regulators, debates have continued over whether the ethical justification is sufficient. The studies, conducted at Imperial College London and the University of Oxford, are in their initial stages and have recruited participants ages 18 to 30 who have no risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness. (Read Full Article)