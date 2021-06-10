Scottish Study Estimates Risk of Bleeding and Clotting Disorders After AstraZeneca Vaccine

(Medscape) – A nationwide analysis of over 2.5 million Scottish adults who received a first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine between December 2020 and April 2021 has confirmed a small increased risk of immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) and other bleeding and vascular events associated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the research, published in Nature Medicine, suggests the risks are comparable with those seen with other vaccines, including vaccines against hepatitis B, measles, mumps and rubella, and influenza. (Read Full Article)