Third Member of FDA Expert Committee Resigns Over Controversial Alzheimer’s Therapy Decision

(STAT News) – A third member of a Food and Drug Administration expert panel has resigned over the agency's contentious approval of an Alzheimer's therapy this week, a sign of a growing backlash over the decision. In a letter to acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock on Thursday, Aaron Kesselheim, who had served on the FDA's advisory committee for nervous system therapies since 2015, wrote that the approval of Biogen's Aduhelm "was probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history."