FDA Extends Expiration Dates on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses

(NBC News) – Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that U.S. regulators extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. The company said a Food and Drug Administration review concluded the shots remain safe and effective up to 4 1/2 months. The announcement comes after state officials warned that many unused doses in storage would expire before the end of the month. (Read Full Article)