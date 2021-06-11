CVST Risk Still Higher with COVID-19 Than With AZ, J&J Vaccine

(Medscape) – Another study has suggested that rates of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) are much higher among patients with COVID-19 than among persons after they have been vaccinated with either the AstraZeneca or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For the study, a group led by Behnood Bikdeli, MD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, estimated on the basis of publicly reported data the rate of CVST associated with the two vaccines in comparison with the rate among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and in comparison with the estimated incidence rates among the US population before the pandemic. (Read Full Article)