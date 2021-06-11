US Signs $1.2 Bln Deal for 1.7 Mln Courses of Merck’s Experimental COVID-19 Drug

(Medscape) – Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 treatment, if it is proven to work in an ongoing large trial and authorized by U.S. regulators. The oral antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, aims to stop COVID-19 from progressing and can be given early in the course of the disease, similar to Tamiflu to treat influenza. (Read Full Article)