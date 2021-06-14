Texas Hospital System Can Require Employees to Get Covid-19 Vaccine Judge Rules

(Wall Street Journal) – A federal judge in Texas ruled that a major hospital system in Houston can require its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, dismissing a lawsuit brought by workers who claimed the mandate unlawfully forced them to be human “guinea pigs.” U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes on Saturday upheld the Houston Methodist system’s vaccine requirement, the first time a federal court has ruled on the legality of such an employer mandate due to the pandemic, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney. (Read Full Article)