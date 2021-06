Amazon’s COVID-19 Test Is Now Available to Consumers

(The Verge) – Amazon is selling its own COVID-19 test kit directly to customers. Results from the test will appear on an Amazon diagnostics website that was originally designed for use by Amazon employees. The test’s public availability was first reported by Stat News. The test is on sale for $39.99 and has one-day shipping through Prime in some areas of the US. (Read Full Article)