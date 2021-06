Genome Researchers Question Security Provisions in New U.S. Senate Bill

(Science) – Buried in a 2400-page bill approved last week by the U.S. Senate to help the United States compete with China is language that is drawing fire from human genome researchers. It would require the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop new security protocols aimed at preventing the misuse of U.S.-funded genomic data by China and other nations. (Read Full Article)