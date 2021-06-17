Covid Fades But Is Unlikely to Vanish

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. is entering a new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic as people settle back into normal life thanks to vaccines, but public-health authorities are preparing for Americans to live with the disease lurking in the background for the long run. Many health professionals believe that reaching herd immunity is a distant goal, due both to highly varied vaccination rates in the U.S. and uncertainty about just how much Covid-19 must be suppressed to effectively stop its spread. Instead, they are focused on how to make it a manageable disease, with steps like close surveillance and rapid response to outbreaks in a partially vaccinated population. Calls for masks and social distancing could return, too, in efforts to control future flare-ups, health authorities say. (Read Full Article)