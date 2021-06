New Program to Develop Antivirals for COVID-19

(Medscape) – The Biden administration announced Thursday a $3.2 billion program dedicated to developing drugs that fight COVID-19 in its early stages, along with potential future pandemics. The Antiviral Program for Pandemics will allow the National Institutes of Health to focus on antivirals for COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, including hemorrhagic fever and influenza, the way HIV and hepatitis C can be managed. (Read Full Article)