Moderna Plans to Expand Production to Make Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters, Supply More Countries

(Wall Street Journal) – Moderna Inc. MRNA 4.54% is adding two new production lines at the rebuilt former Polaroid plant where it manufactures its Covid-19 vaccine, part of a push to prepare for making booster shots and the future of the pandemic. At a site brimming with new steel production tanks and heavy equipment, construction workers in neon safety vests are working to get one new line up and running by fall and the other by early 2022. The additions will help Moderna increase overall production capacity by 50% at its plant in the Boston suburb of Norwood, company officials said. (Read Full Article)