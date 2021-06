Pricey Drugs Paid by Medicare Lack Cost-Effectiveness Data

(Axios) – Nearly $50 billion or a third of Medicare Part D costs in 2016 were for drugs with absent cost-effectiveness analyses, according to a report from JAMA Network Open. Why it matters: The lack of a quality analysis that weighs the relative cost with outcomes of these drugs may create hurdles toward efforts aimed at addressing drug spending in terms of value. (Read Full Article)