COVID May Cause Long-Term Brain Loss, Study Says

(Medscape) – A new study from researchers in the United Kingdom has found that the coronavirus may cause long-term brain loss and could be the reason some COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell and taste. “In short, the study suggests that there could be some long-term loss of brain tissue from COVID, and that would have some long-term consequences,” former FDA Director Scott Gottlieb, MD, said on CNBC’s The News with Shepard Smith. (Read Full Article)