Convalescent Plasma Saves Lives in Blood Cancer and COVID-19

(Medscape) – A strong case for the routine use of convalescent plasma for patients with blood cancer who are hospitalized with COVID-19 is made by the results from a new study published in JAMA Oncology. Patients with blood cancer are at a particularly high risk for severe complications from COVID because the cancer and its treatment short circuit patients’ ability to make antibodies to fight off infection. Convalescent plasma, obtained from people who have had COVID-19 and have recovered, provides such patients with antibodies. (Read Full Article)