Newly Disclosed FDA Documents Reveal Agency’s Unprecedented Path to Approving Aduhelm

(STAT News) – Chastened after a decisively negative review from outside advisers, the Food and Drug Administration convened a series of internal meetings in March and April where top officials hammered out a plan to approve Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. The meetings were revealed in a series of documents released Tuesday by the FDA to explain its decision to use a truncated pathway, called accelerated approval, to approve Aduhelm. The document dump follows weeks of bracing criticism of the FDA, which departed from regulatory precedent to approve Biogen's treatment. Instead of judging Aduhelm based on its effect on the progression of Alzheimer's, for which the evidence is debatable, the agency approved the drug based on its ability to remove brain plaques called beta-amyloid, which are believed to contribute to the disease.