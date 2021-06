WHO Identifies Issues at Russian Vaccine Plant

(Medical Xpress) – The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had uncovered problems at a Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine production site that Moscow insisted had been resolved. WHO approval has been sought for the Sputnik V jab created by Russia’s Gamaleya research institute, which is already being used in 40 countries. The UN health agency inspected four Sputnik V manufacturing sites. (Read Full Article)