Gun Injury Research Gains Steam

(Axios) – A little more than a year after federal funding became available for gun injury research, scientists and advocates say they’ve seen flood of interest. The recipients of this new federal funding say their research will be critical start to understanding gun violence and injuries in the U.S. Why it matters: Gun violence is the least researched of the 30 leading causes of death, largely because Congress had banned such research. But $25 million was made available last year. (Read Full Article)