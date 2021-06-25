Ivermectin to Be Investigated As Possible Treatment for COVID-19

(Medscape) – The anti-parasitic drug ivermectin is being investigated in the UK as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in adults, as part of the Platform Randomised Trial of Treatments in the Community for Epidemic and Pandemic Illnesses (PRINCIPLE). PRINCIPLE is the world’s largest clinical trial of possible COVID-19 treatments for recovery at home and in other non-hospital settings. Led by the University of Oxford, the initiative has so far recruited more than 5,000 volunteers from across the UK. (Read Full Article)