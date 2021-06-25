Arthritis Drug Tocilizumb Gets FDA EUA for Severe COVID-19

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the arthritis drug tocilizumab (Actemra) for adults and children aged 2 years and older who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 and are being treated with systemic corticosteroids and supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The drug is not authorized for use in outpatients with COVID-19. (Read Full Article)