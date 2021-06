New Alzheimer’s Drug May Be a Catastrophe in the Making

(Axios) – The FDA’s approval of a new Alzheimer’s treatment — the first one in almost two decades — should have been a cause for celebration. Instead, it has become a scientific and financial mess. Why it matters: Experts from all corners of the health care world fear the FDA’s decision will undermine medical standards, explode the federal budget and fill millions of desperate people with false hope. (Read Full Article)