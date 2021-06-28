Why No One Is Sure if Delta Is Deadlier

(The Atlantic) – Other aspects of the virus’s unfolding bildungsroman, however, are much harder to forecast, or even get an initial read on. Researchers still don’t have a good handle on which variants might cause more cases of severe disease or death, a metric called virulence. And while a virus’s potential to transmit can sometimes heighten its propensity to kill, the two are by no means inextricably linked: Future coronavirus strains could trend more lethal, or less, or neither. We keep trying to pigeonhole specific variants as “more dangerous,” “more deadly,” or “more problematic,” but viral evolution is a humbling, haphazard mess—a plot-twisting story we have to watch play out in real time. “We cannot be complacent about ‘Oh, this is the end of the mutations,’” Akiko Iwasaki, a virologist and immunologist at Yale, told me. (Read Full Article)