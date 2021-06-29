COVID’s Lingering Effects Can Put the Brakes on Elective Surgeries

(Medscape) – As the number of people who have had COVID grows, medical experts are trying to determine when it’s safe for them to have elective surgery. In addition to concerns about respiratory complications from anesthesia, COVID may affect multiple organs and systems, and clinicians are still learning the implications for surgery. A recent study compared the mortality rate in the 30 days following surgery in patients who had a COVID infection and in those who did not. It found that waiting to undergo surgery for at least seven weeks after a COVID infection reduced the risk of death to that of people who hadn’t been infected in the first place. Patients with lingering COVID symptoms should wait even longer, the study suggested. (Read Full Article)