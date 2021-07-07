A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
July 7, 2021
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 28, no. 10, 2018) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Judging in the Genomic era: Judges’ Genetic Knowledge, Confidence and Need for Training” by Fatos Selita, et al.
- “Attitudes of Relatives of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III Patients toward Preconception Expanded Carrier Screening” by Stephanie C. M. Nijmeijer, et al.
- “Genetic Aspects of Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome: A Consensus Statement from the ERKNet–ESPN Inherited Glomerulopathy Working Group” by Beata Stefania Lipska-Zi?tkiewicz, et al.
- “Guidelines for the Li–Fraumeni and Heritable TP53-Related Cancer Syndromes” by Thierry Frebourg, et al.
- “Medium-Coverage DNA Sequencing in the Design of the Genetic Association Study” by Chao Xu, et al.