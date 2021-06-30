Doubts Over China Vaccines’ Effectiveness Mar Production Push

(Nikkei Asia) – J.P. Morgan Asset Management recently reported that nine countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., saw new cases plunge after administering the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to at least 40% of the population. But among eight countries using the Sinopharm shot, new cases decreased only in Hungary. Others — like Bahrain, the Maldives and Seychelles — saw no improvement. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which both administered Sinopharm vaccines to their populations, began offering the Pfizer shot as a booster after suffering new waves of infections. Chile continues to experience widespread infections despite importing and administering large numbers of Sinovac shots. (Read Full Article)