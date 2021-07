WHO Guidance on Artificial Intelligence to Improve Healthcare, Mitigate Risks Worldwide

(UN News) – “Like all new technology, artificial intelligence…can also be misused and cause harm”, war[n]ed Tedros?Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General?of the World health Organization (WHO). To regulate and govern AI, WHO published new guidance that provides six principles to limit the risks and maximize the opportunities intrinsic to AI for health. (Read Full Article)