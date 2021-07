Euro 2020 Crowds Driving Rise in COVID-19 Infections, Says WHO

(Medscape) – Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday. A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if football fans and others drop their guard, according to WHO. (Read Full Article)