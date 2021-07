Antimicrobial Resistance Threat Continues During COVID

(Medscape) – The stark realities of antimicrobial resistance ? including rising rates of difficult-to-treat infections, a lack of robust pipeline of future antimicrobials, and COVID-19 treatments that leave people more vulnerable to infections ? remain urgent priorities, experts say. For some patients, the pandemic and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) are intertwined. (Read Full Article)