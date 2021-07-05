Deaths Drop, But COVID-19 Case Rise 10% Over Last Week

(Medscape) – After a steady period of decline, the daily average of new COVID-19 cases has started ticking upward, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said Thursday at a White House news briefing. She said the CDC reported 14,875 new COVID cases on Wednesday and that the 7-day average is around 12,600 cases per day. That’s a 95% decrease in daily cases from the US peak in early January, she said, but it’s a 10% increase over a week ago. (Read Full Article)