Israel Data ‘Preliminary Signal’ Delta Variant Can Bypass Vaccine: Expert

(Medical Xpress) – Rising coronavirus cases in Israel, where most residents are inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, offer "a preliminary signal" the vaccine may be less effective in preventing mild illness from the Delta variant, a top expert said Monday. But Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel's national expert panel on COVID-19, stressed it was "too early to precisely assess vaccine effectiveness against the variant" first identified in India in April that is surging across the globe.