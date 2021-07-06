Israel Data ‘Preliminary Signal’ Delta Variant Can Bypass Vaccine: Expert

July 6, 2021

(Medical Xpress) – Rising coronavirus cases in Israel, where most residents are inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, offer “a preliminary signal” the vaccine may be less effective in preventing mild illness from the Delta variant, a top expert said Monday. But Ran Balicer, chairman of Israel’s national expert panel on COVID-19, stressed it was “too early to precisely assess vaccine effectiveness against the variant” first identified in India in April that is surging across the globe. (Read Full Article)

