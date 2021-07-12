Fake Patient Reviews Are Making It Increasingly Hard to Seek Medical Help on Google, Yelp and Other Directory Sites

(The Washington Post) – Although Limbaugh thought she could trust the reviews on a health-care provider’s site, she had stumbled upon a problem created by a convergence of forces: a public that has come to rely on consumer reviews for almost everything including medical care; a robust industry of global review fraud; competition among physicians; large Internet companies with minimal incentive to weed out that fraud; scattershot disciplinary actions by professional medical bodies; and lax enforcement by government agencies. (Read Full Article)