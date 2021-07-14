Brain Implant Lets Man ‘Speak’ After Being Silent for More Than a Decade

(Wall Street Journal) – Researchers in California reported Wednesday that they had developed and successfully tested an experimental brain implant that translates brain signals into words on a computer screen. The achievement, described in a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine, marks a step toward technology that may one day help people speak by thinking. It also offers a glimmer of hope for the thousands of people who each year lose the ability to speak as a result of injury or illness. (Read Full Article)