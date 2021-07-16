Britney Spears-Inspired Bill Introduced to Rein in Conservators’ Birth Control Authority

(NBC) – Citing Britney Spears’ dramatic testimony that her conservators were blocking her from removing a contraceptive device, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., introduced a bill to make it harder for conservators to do so in the future. “By sharing her story, Britney Spears has exposed an injustice that should not have happened. No woman should be forced to have an IUD without her consent,” Smith said in a statement. “Congress can and should put a stop to this terrible practice.” (Read Full Article)