Delta Variant Accounts for 83% of New Cases in US, CDC Director Says

(The Guardian) – The highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for 83% of all sequenced cases in the US, a top federal health official said on Tuesday. “This is a dramatic increase, up from 50% [in] the week of 4 July,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in Senate testimony. Walensky also said Covid fatalities had risen by nearly 48% over the past week to an average of 239 a day. (Read Full Article)