‘Speech Neuroprosthesis’ Gives Voice to a Man Who Couldn’t Speak

(Medscape) – A “speech neuroprosthesis” that translates brain signals into words that appear on a screen has helped a man with severe paralysis, who had lost the ability to speak, communicate in sentences. It’s believed to be the first time words and sentences were decoded directly from cortical activity during attempted speech from someone who is paralyzed and cannot speak. (Read Full Article)