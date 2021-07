More Than 200 People in the U.S. Being Monitored for Possible Monkeypox Exposure, CDC Says

(STAT News) – More than 200 people in 27 states are being monitored for possible exposure to monkeypox after they had contact with an individual who contracted the disease in Nigeria before traveling to the United States this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date, no additional cases have been detected. (Read Full Article)