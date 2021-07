Twofold Increased Risk for Death from COVID-19 in Psych Patients

(Medscape) – Patients with a mental illness, particularly a psychotic or mood disorder, are twice as likely to die after infection with SARS-CoV-2 compared with those without a psychiatric diagnosis, according to the results of the largest study of its kind to date. These findings, investigators note, highlight the need to prioritize vaccination in patients with preexisting mental health disorders. (Read Full Article)