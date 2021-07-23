SARS-CoV-2 Human Challenge Studies–Establishing the Model During an Evolving Pandemic

(NEJM) – Human challenge studies (also called controlled human infection models), in which researchers intentionally administer an infectious agent to volunteers, have played major roles in vaccine and treatment development and in elucidation of pathogenesis and immunity. Such studies are not normally undertaken during a pandemic, however, and the potential risks and benefits of such research with SARS-CoV-2 in this setting have triggered widespread debate. While other commentators have made theoretical arguments for and against SARS-CoV-2 challenge studies, a consortium of academics, industry collaborators, and the British government (through the Human Challenge Programme of the U.K. Vaccines Taskforce) has now proceeded to address the technical and ethical considerations to enable such studies. The consortium’s practical application of ethical principles against a backdrop of rapidly emerging evidence carries lessons for future outbreaks. (Read Full Article)